Bryson DeChambeau's trainer addresses steroid speculation ahead of PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has been the story of the PGA’s return from its COVID-19 hiatus.

He came back from the break 20 pounds heavier and bombing 400-plus-yard drives while notching a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He’s also started beef with a cameraman and carded a 10 in a meltdown at The Memorial that included a less-than cordial disagreement with an official over a ruling.

What’s behind Bryson’s bulk?

It’s all led to whispers speculating how DeChambeau was able to bulk up so much so fast. His trainer Greg Roskopf addressed the conjecture in an interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski. He said that Bryson’s new bulk is a result of a three-year process that’s paid dividends in new muscle mass in the last year.

“Because we've had the foundation, you're seeing the end result of it happened quick,” Roskopf said. “But the two years of preparation to get him to the point where he could make those changes is really why he's been able to make those changes as fast as he's been able to make it.”

Roskopf has heard the chatter, some of which has come from rival Brooks Koepka. And he understands it. But he said that DeChambeau is not using performance enhancers.

“But under normal circumstances, you'd say the only way somebody could make those changes is by taking steroids,” Roskopf continued. “And I can guarantee you, that's not been part of his process and not even a thought in his head.

“It's just been part of the evolution of him being involved in this program and being able to tolerate the forces that his body's been able to tolerate. And those changes in strength have been amazing, but it's all natural from this end of it.”

Bryson DeChambeau's trainer says his transformation is all natural.

DeChambeau consumed 6,000 calories per day

Roskopf said that DeChambeau bulked up the old-fashioned way — lots of calories. Roskopf estimates that DeChambeau consumed up to 6,000 calories a day including a heavy dose of protein shakes en route to his transformation from 190 to 240 pounds.

And he has plans to add more weight.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau is among the betting favorites at this week’s PGA Championship, the first major on the COVID-19-altered golf calendar. He enters Thursday’s opening round having never failed a PGA drug test.

