Bryson DeChambeau suddenly splits with longtime caddie, Brooks Koepka immediately pokes fun

Bryson DeChambeau kicked off his title defense at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with an unexpected twist.

Just hours before he teed off in Detroit on Thursday, DeChambeau and his longtime caddie Tim Tucker split.

“They had a good run, and they mutually agreed yesterday afternoon to go their separate ways,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, told the Golf Channel. “Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.

“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”

Tucker and DeChambeau have been together for nearly his entire Tour career, except for a brief split they had in 2017. He has been on the bag for DeChambeau for all eight of his wins, too, including at the U.S. Open and last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

It’s unclear why specifically the two split on Wednesday night. DeChambeau, who is currently the No. 6 ranked player in the world, will instead have Ben Schomin — Cobra Golf’s Tour operations manager — on the bag with him this week in Detroit.

Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker split ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka jumps right in

Though Brooks Koepka isn’t part of the situation between DeChambeau and Tucker, he didn’t waste any time getting involved.

Their ongoing feud is, clearly, still going strong.

Koepka, shortly after news broke that DeChambeau and Tucker had split, sent out an appreciation tweet for his own caddie.

Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick! Best friend and greatest caddie to do it💯 @RickyElliott appreciation day! pic.twitter.com/cNvD2VX8Nh — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 1, 2021

The two have been beefing for quite some time now, though it seems to have been reborn after Koepka’s incredible reaction to DeChambeau walking behind him during an interview at the PGA Championship.

Koepka wasn’t the only Tour member to tweet about it, either. Phil Mickelson threw his hat into the ring, too. His response was much less targeted, though, as he instead referenced DeChambeau's broken club from the day before.

😳 it was just an 8 iron 😔 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 1, 2021

