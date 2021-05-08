  • Oops!
Bryson DeChambeau flew back to Dallas after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
Bryson DeChambeau took quite the journey to make it to his tee time at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday morning. After struggling at the event Friday, DeChambeau figured he wouldn't make the cut and flew home.

That proved to be a mistake. DeChambeau actually did make the cut, and had to turn around almost immediately so he could make his 8 a.m. tee time. DeChambeau joked about his mistake Saturday.

As DeChambeau explained, he was ranked 78th at the event when he finished his round Friday. He thought there was "no chance" he would make the cut, so he flew back to Dallas. When he landed, DeChambeau realized he was 64th at the event and had made the cut. He said, "You've got to be kidding me," and flew back to Charlotte. 

Bryson DeChambeau pokes fun at himself for mistake

DeChambeau at least had a good sense of humor about his gaffe. Initially, he joked that he only flew back to Dallas to workout. When asked about it, DeChambeau admitted he messed up and thought he missed the cut.

That Dallas workout may have paid off for DeChambeau. He shot a 68 on Saturday, his best round at the event.

