Bryson DeChambeau drains 95-foot putt to finish out a strong round at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau returned from quarantine a bulked-up monstrosity capable of launching tee shots onto different continents. Who would’ve thought he could also drain putts from the same distance?

DeChambeau closed out a four-under round of 66 with an astounding beauty from the far side of the moon on the 18th green. Here, give it a look:

Bryson with a 95' birdie BOMB!



That puts Bryson in good position at 6-under heading into Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/3L2iACyP4b — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 9, 2020

The putt, the longest of his career, put DeChambeau two strokes off Haotong Li’s lead at -8.

“I obviously hit it on a pretty good line,” DeChambeau laughed after his round. “Sometimes you’ve just got to put it out there. I don’t know what to say!”

A victory Sunday would be a remarkable conclusion to an impressive rebirth; after quarantine, DeChambeau ran off four straight top 10 finishes, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. DeChambeau’s best finish at a major is T15 at the U.S. Open more than four years ago; he’s on pace to match that right now.

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him with tips and story ideas at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

More from Yahoo Sports: