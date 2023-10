No. 14 Utah football beat No. 18 USC in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2023. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown and 57 rushing yards that helped put the Utes in position to win the game. Cole Becker made the game-winning field goal for the Utes as time expired. USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 256 yards and rushed for a score.