Brynn Meyer paces Lumberjacks to 3rd at Otter Invite

May 17—FERGUS FALLS — The Bemidji High School girls golf team was led by Brynn Meyer on Friday in Fergus Falls.

The Junior shot an 85, which was good enough for eighth place individually. She helped Bemidji finish third as a team with a score of 361.

Madeline Larson shot a 91 to finish 15th, followed by Margie Anderson (92, 16th), Aurora Frank (93, 17th), Halle Sanden (95, 23rd) and Taylor Schulke (96, 24th).

Moorhead won the meet with a score of 329. Fergus Falls took second place at 338, beating Bemidji by 23 strokes. Crookston (364) and Hawley (372) rounded out the top five.

Team Results

1-Moorhead 329; 2-Fergus Falls 338; 3-Bemidji 361; 4-Crookston 364; 5-Hawley 372; 6-Melrose 409; 7-Staples-Motley 415; 8-Pine River-Backus 433.