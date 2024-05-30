Brynn McGaughy, five-star class of '25 prospect, commits to Washington Huskies women's basketball

May 29—Brynn McGaughy, a five-star prospect and class of 2025 6-foot-3 forward from Colfax High School, has committed to the University of Washington women's basketball program, she announced with an Instagram post.

"I think the main thing for me was the culture and people there," McGaughy told 247Sports.com. "Their vision for me is really good and the impact I can make when I get there my freshman year will be great. I fit in really good and they feel like family."

McGaughy was one of the most highly sought-after recruits nationally the past two seasons. She announced on social media earlier this year she had narrowed her college choices to 12 of the top programs in the country, including Iowa, Connecticut, UCLA, Duke and others. She received 38 Division I offers overall.

She was ranked as the top girls high school prospect in Washington by Prep Girls Hoops, and the No. 17 prospect in the nation for the class of 2025, according to ESPN.

McGaughy was the State 2B Player of the Year in 2023 and led Colfax to an undefeated season and state championship her sophomore season.

She sustained an ankle injury playing at Hoopfest last summer and was slowed by offseason surgery heading into her junior season, but still averaged 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and two blocks per game last season. The Bulldogs lost in a state quarterfinal in March and bowed out of the tournament after losing in the fourth-place bracket.

She has played in The Spokesman-Review Showcase Jack Blair Memorial all-star game the past two years and was the game MVP in 2023 with 23 points. McGaughy plays club ball for Meta Hoops 17u out of Boise and has played internationally.

The Huskies were 7-16 in coach Tina Langley's first season in 2021 but improved to 19-15 and 16-15 the past two seasons. Washington has not finished better than eighth in the Pac-12 since 2016-17 when the Huskies were 29-6 and finished tied for second in the conference.

McGaughy joins in-state four-star point guard Devin Coppinger of Nooksack Valley, who signed at UW in November as part of this year's class. Nooksack Valley beat Deer Park 70-67 in the State 1A championship game in March, with Coppinger scoring 27 points.