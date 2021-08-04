Bryn Forbes returning to Spurs

In this article:

The Spurs took a chance on a lightly touted, relatively unathletic, undersized guard in 2016.

Now – after he spent a year with the Bucks, winning a championship – San Antonio is bringing back Bryn Forbes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a deal with the Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Forbes returns to San Antonio. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Forbes declined a $2,454,002 player option with Milwaukee. The Spurs have cap space to pay him more.

Even after losing Patty Mills (Nets), San Antonio has plenty of guards: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV and Josh Primo. But Forbes adds a different element as a 3-point specialist.

