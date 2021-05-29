Bryn Forbes has huge game in Bucks’ series clinching win over Heat

Former Michigan State sharpshooter Bryn Forbes has played an integral role for the Milwaukee Bucks in this year’s NBA playoffs. Forbes has been in double figures the past three games, being a spark plug off the bench.

The Milwaukee Bucks put away the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon, finishing off the first round sweep. Forbes was a key reason the Bucks were able to put away the series.

Forbes came off of the bench for 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point land. Forbes’ shooting off the bench could play an integral role in a Milwaukee playoff run this post-season.

Look at some of the reactions and watch highlights from Forbes’ hot afternoon here:

Forbes was very efficient with his scoring.

Bryn Forbes has 19 points in 19 minutes He is the X-Factor #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/HidLiFmFPq — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) May 29, 2021

In the four game series, Forbes outscored Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Points scored in the series- Bryn Forbes: 60

Jimmy Butler: 58 — Justin Phan (@jphanned) May 29, 2021

