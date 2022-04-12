Is Brycen Hopkins ready to step up as Rams’ No. 2 tight end in 2022?

Brycen Hopkins was supposed to be the player to replace Gerald Everett at tight end when he inevitably left in free agency. The Rams drafted him to be that type of player in 2020, knowing Everett might be on his way out before the 2021 season.

It didn’t work exactly to plan, with Hopkins playing a total of 61 snaps in his first two years in the NFL and catching only one pass for 9 yards in 10 games played. The Rams have been patient with him, however, and Hopkins started to show some promise in the Super Bowl when he caught four passes for 47 yards as the top tight end with Higbee sidelined due to injury.

Can Hopkins carry over that momentum into 2022? He’ll once again get the opportunity to be the Rams’ No. 2 tight end, just as he had last year. Johnny Mundt, who was the TE2 last season, signed with the Vikings in free agency, opening the door for Hopkins for the second year in a row.

Hopkins won’t necessarily face a ton of competition for that job. Kendall Blanton is the other tight end who will be battling for the backup role at tight end, and he was the Rams’ preferred choice at that spot after Mundt got hurt.

Blanton played 11 games, made two starts and played 21% of the offensive snaps. He came alive in the playoffs, catching all seven of his targets for 75 yards and a touchdown, picking up five first downs – outperforming Hopkins. But it was Hopkins who contributed the most in the Super Bowl, which was a surprising development.

Heading into 2022, it’s anyone’s guess who will win the job as Higbee’s backup. But what we do know is how important that role is. Higbee is pretty durable but he hasn’t played a full season since 2018. Not to mention, the Rams like to have a capable blocker as their No. 2 tight end when they deploy 12 personnel with two receivers and two tight ends on the field together.

Neither Hopkins nor Blanton is a particularly good blocker, but Hopkins made a couple of key blocks in the running game during Super Bowl LVI. It’s not a lack of effort, but rather a need to improve his technique when it comes to sealing off defenders when the Rams run the ball outside.

Los Angeles would probably prefer if Hopkins beat out Blanton as the No. 2 tight end, hopefully validating the team’s decision to draft him in the fourth round two years ago. Sean McVay won’t complain so long as one of the two step up, but Hopkins might have the slightly better opportunity to after his performance in the Super Bowl.