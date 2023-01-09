Brycen Hopkins moved by chance meeting with young Rams fans

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams’ season had come to an end Sunday with an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end Brycen Hopkins was walking off the field when he met a couple of young Rams fans.

The chance encounter provided a moving memory for the tight end who had just completed his third season with the team.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

