Brycen Hopkins moved by chance meeting with young Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams’ season had come to an end Sunday with an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end Brycen Hopkins was walking off the field when he met a couple of young Rams fans.

The chance encounter provided a moving memory for the tight end who had just completed his third season with the team.

Also, on the off chance that those boys parents see this.. I gave each of them one of my gloves and if they can send me a picture of the gloves as proof, I’d love to get y’all to a game next year on the house! Thank you! — Brycen Hopkins (@Itsbhop89) January 9, 2023

