Brycen Hopkins had a sweet interaction with 2 young Rams fans after Week 18 loss

Brycen Hopkins just wrapped up his third NFL season, doing so with a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. It was a bitter end to a tough year for the Los Angeles Rams, leaving the team with more questions than answers as they enter the 2023 offseason.

As disappointed as Hopkins was, two young fans reminded him of what’s important as he was walking off the field at Lumen Field. Hopkins apologized to the kids for the Rams losing to Seattle, and their response was simple but left a strong impression on the tight end: “That’s okay, you guys did amazing! We’re always proud of you!”

Hopkins gave the two boys his gloves from the game and is hoping to get them to another Rams game next season – this time at SoFi Stadium.

He shared the full story in a note on Twitter, which you can read by clicking the tweet below.

Also, on the off chance that those boys parents see this.. I gave each of them one of my gloves and if they can send me a picture of the gloves as proof, I’d love to get y’all to a game next year on the house! Thank you! — Brycen Hopkins (@Itsbhop89) January 9, 2023

Hopkins had the most productive season of his career in 2022, catching seven passes for 109 yards. He played 173 total snaps on offense, which is significantly more than the 61 he played in his first two years combined.

