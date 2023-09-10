Bryce Young's best plays in debut vs. Falcons Week 1
Watch Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's best plays in his debut game vs. the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. Hopefully he didn't want it as a souvenir.
Brian Burns missed his second straight practice on Monday while he holds out for a new long-term contract.
