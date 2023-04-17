Bryce Young vs. Anthony Richardson | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson debate whether they would go with Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson on this year's All-Juice Team.
harles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their immediate takeaways on Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' massive contract extension before going position-by-position as they reveal and explain the process behind their 2023 All-Juice Team.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.
Anthony Richardson had a little fun during his Pro Day.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Jackson has developed into the NBA's best shot blocker.
After a frenetic opening weekend of the 2023 NBA playoffs, here are three things that stood out as particularly noteworthy, starting with the newest member of The “I’m Him” Club.
Diamond Johnson is set to transfer for the second time.
"I'm honestly almost embarrassed that I have to say anything."
Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back and left early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on Sunday.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Lauri Markkanen, shaved head and all, reported to a Finnish military base on Monday morning.
Mets rookie Brett Baty is a hot waiver add, but he isn't the only emerging player worth a look. Dalton Del Don examines six pickups to consider.
Julie Ertz hasn't played in the NWSL since 2021.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger go through the biggest quarterback battles that have been taking place during the spring practices for college football.
Both teams' were fined five million Chinese yuan (roughly $727,000) and their coaches and general managers were given 3-5 year bans
The Kings were underdogs to win their first-round series, but took Game 1.
The 127th edition of the storied race saw shocking performances and moving tributes.