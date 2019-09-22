Top-ranked dual-threat QB Bryce Young decommits from USC, jumps to Alabama

USC reached its highest point in a while Friday when third-string quarterback Matt Fink led an impressive upset of then-No. 10 Utah. However, as happens with USC these days, that bit of good news was quickly deflated.

Bryce Young, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals, announced his decommitment from USC on Sunday.

Young had previously been committed to USC for more than a year.

Rather than play for the Trojans, Young announced he was heading to Alabama, which usually sees good news followed by even more good news.

With Young aboard, the Crimson Tide’s Class of 2020 is ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals, behind only Clemson and LSU.

Losing a top-ranked quarterback is bad for any school, but losing a quarterback who was attending nearby quarterback factory Mater Dei to a program on the other side of the country is rough for a USC program that has a coach very much on the hot seat.

With one of his biggest proponents Lynn Swann now out and having received a big blow to his incoming recruiting class, the pathways for Clay Helton to keep his job at the end of this season might be closing.

Having Bryce Young incoming sure would have been a boon for Clay Helton's job security. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

