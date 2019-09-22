Top-ranked dual-threat QB Bryce Young decommits from USC, jumps to Alabama
USC reached its highest point in a while Friday when third-string quarterback Matt Fink led an impressive upset of then-No. 10 Utah. However, as happens with USC these days, that bit of good news was quickly deflated.
Bryce Young, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals, announced his decommitment from USC on Sunday.
Forever grateful... pic.twitter.com/3hr59nLH2j
— Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) September 22, 2019
Young had previously been committed to USC for more than a year.
Rather than play for the Trojans, Young announced he was heading to Alabama, which usually sees good news followed by even more good news.
COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/7CMLvyd85n
— Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) September 22, 2019
With Young aboard, the Crimson Tide’s Class of 2020 is ranked No. 3 in the country by Rivals, behind only Clemson and LSU.
Losing a top-ranked quarterback is bad for any school, but losing a quarterback who was attending nearby quarterback factory Mater Dei to a program on the other side of the country is rough for a USC program that has a coach very much on the hot seat.
With one of his biggest proponents Lynn Swann now out and having received a big blow to his incoming recruiting class, the pathways for Clay Helton to keep his job at the end of this season might be closing.
