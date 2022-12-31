Bryce Young throws 2 touchdown passes as Alabama answers in Sugar Bowl
Alabama fell behind Kansas State by double digits on Saturday in the Sugar Bowl.
It didn’t take long for the Crimson Tide to regain the lead, though, as Bryce Young threw a pair of TD passes in less than six minutes.
The first covered six yards and went to Isaiah Bond after it was set up by a long pass to Jermaine Burton.
Young ▶️ Bond
December 31, 2022
LONG BALLL 👀👀
December 31, 2022
The Tide took the lead on a 1-yard toss to Cameron Latu.
We like it A LATU. 😎
December 31, 2022
Young was approaching 150 passing yards midway through the second quarter.