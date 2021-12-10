Bryce Young is taking home the 2021 Davey O’Brien Award
Alabama was given its second Davey O’Brien Award winner on Thursday, as Bryce Young was announced as 2021’s winner of the award given to the country’s best quarterback.
A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Crimson Tide to the SEC championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl.
Young capped his season with an SEC championship game-record 421 yards passing against Georgia last week.
Young arrived on campus in Tuscaloosa motivated and ready for the challenge that comes with leading a program that has set the standard for college football.
“You want to live up to the pressure and to the hype of it all,” he said.
