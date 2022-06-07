Bryce Young takes significant fall in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The 2022 college football season is rapidly approaching, allowing NFL teams to scout some of the nation’s top prospects in consideration of the 2023 NFL draft.

Alabama’s 2022 roster is loaded with talent. Whether it’s reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young or Will Anderson being the most dominant defender in the nation, the Crimson Tide will likely be well represented in next year’s draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Zack Patraw recently shared his latest 2023 NFL mock draft for the first round and there are some interesting bits.

In total, five Alabama players are projected to be drafted. Here’s where they land, according to Patraw.

1. Will Anderson jr. (EDGE/LB)

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

The Team: Atlanta Falcons

9. Bryce Young (QB)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Team: New York Giants

19. Jordan Battle (S)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Team: Philadelphia Eagles

24. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Team: Miami Dolphins

28. Henry To'oTo'o (LB)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Team: Detroit Lions

Missing the cut

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Eli Ricks (CB)

