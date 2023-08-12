Bryce Young takes pair of hard hits during 1st NFL drive

Welcome to the NFL, kid.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young took the field on Saturday afternoon for his opening piece of NFL preseason action. Fittingly enough, the rookie and his much-debated 5-foot-10, 205-pound frame was tested right away, as he ate a pair of punishing hits from the New York Jets defense.

The first came off his very first throw, an 8-yard completion to wide receiver Adam Thielen. Defensive end Solomon Thomas, who sped by left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, got to Young with a, well, warm hug . . .

first Welcome to the NFL hit for Bryce Young 😳 pic.twitter.com/8NCsi9f7kc — ding productions (@official_ding) August 12, 2023

The second came on an incompletion later in the possession. After sailing a third-and-6 pass over the head of DJ Chark, Young took quite a pop from New York’s Jermaine Johnson—who bursted through an opening in the middle of the Carolina offensive line.

The Panthers proceeded to punt away to button up the debut drive. Young finished the touch having completed two of his three attempts for 13 yards.

