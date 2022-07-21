Bryce Young takes home ESPY for best male college athlete

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read
In this article:
Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young just continues to haul in some impressive awards.

After winning the Heisman, the Maxwell, and many other awards for his incredible sophomore season, the California talent has now been awarded the ESPY for the best male college athlete.

Young beat out the other three nominees which included Georgetown soccer player Dante Polvara, Gonzaga basketball player Chet Holmgren and Maryland lacrosse player Logan Wisnauskas.

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith received the honor just last year giving the Tide back-to-back winners.

Young finished last season with 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdown passes. Young added another three touchdowns on the ground.

