Bryce Young struggling as Saints lead Panthers 14-3 at halftime

The Saints gained only 115 yards in the first half. They lead 14-3.

Alvin Kamara scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:55 left until halftime, giving the Saints a 7-0 lead. It was his third rushing touchdown in two weeks.

The Saints returned a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the first half when Nephi Sewell got through cleanly and nearly took the ball off punter Johnny Hekker's foot. D'Marco Jackson scored it up and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter.

They could lead by more but Blake Grupe had a terrible 29-yard missed field goal try and the Saints moved backward after Pete Werner's interception of Bryce Young at the Carolina 36.

Derek Carr, who originally was questionable to play, is 10-of-15 for 41 yards and an interception. Kamara has eight carries for 45 yards.

Young has had a tough day, completing 3 of 15 passes for 29 yards with an interception. He has run for 32 yards on two carries.

The Panthers have 123 yards.