Bryce Young to start for Panthers vs. Vikings, Miles Sanders questionable

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is good to go for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Young, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, has practiced all week and today coach Frank Reich confirmed that Young will start.

"Bryce will be our quarterback," Reich said. "He had a good week of practice."

Young has said this week that he's not concerned about the ankle and that he's confident he'll be good to go. Andy Dalton will back Young up.

Reich also said the Panthers will list running back Miles Sanders as questionable against the Vikings. Sanders has started all three games and is the Panthers' leading rusher as well as being second on the team with 12 catches this season. But he's been limited this week with a groin injury.

The 0-3 Panthers are four-point home underdogs against the 0-3 Vikings.