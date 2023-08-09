Bryce Young shares ‘great experience’ with Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday

Learning from a four-time Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl champion at your very first NFL joint practice must be a pretty sweet experience . . . right, Bryce?

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young spoke with reporters following Wednesday’s session with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. And Young, who shined throughout the outing, detailed a bit of how it was to engage with the future Hall of Famer.

“It was definitely great,” Young replied. “It’s great being able to see him work and see him operate. That’s someone that I’ve observed and always looked at and watched for a long time growing up. So being able to watch him in person—we were on different fields, so I didn’t get to see all his reps—but being able to see the things that I was. And he came up to me before and was really nice and we had some words.”

As Rodgers also noted a few minutes earlier during his media availability, the two had a brief conversation before the start of action. Young shared a little of what they talked about.

“It was just more general talk,” he said. “He talked a little bit about his experience and wished me luck and asked me about how things were goin’. We both were warmin’ up, so we both kinda had to get back to our teams and periods. But just for him to take the time to come out and to say something, I really appreciate it.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire