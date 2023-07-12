Bryce Young remains amongst NFL’s top 10 jersey sellers through June
Business is boomin’ for the Bryce Young threads, as the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback finished fifth in jersey sales for the month of May. And now, it’s boomed into the summer.
Here, per NFL Shop, are the top ten sellers for June:
RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)
QB Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)
QB Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
QB Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)
QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)
QB Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)
QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
LB Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)
QB Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)
QB Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)
[lawrence-related id=677268,677238,677110]