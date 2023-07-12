Bryce Young remains amongst NFL’s top 10 jersey sellers through June

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Business is boomin’ for the Bryce Young threads, as the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback finished fifth in jersey sales for the month of May. And now, it’s boomed into the summer.

Here, per NFL Shop, are the top ten sellers for June:

RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

QB Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

QB Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

QB Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LB Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

QB Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-related id=677268,677238,677110]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories