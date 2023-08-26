Bryce Young reflects on 1st NFL TD from preseason finale
On Friday night, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young scored his first NFL touchdown. So, how did he feel about it?
The 2023 draft’s No. 1 overall pick was asked to reflect on the second possession of Friday night’s preseason finale, one that finished up in the end zone on a 16-yard completion to wideout Adam Thielen. And Young, per usual, credited his teammates for the success.
“I thought it was a great drive, from us as a unit,” he replied. “I think up front did a great job throughout, in the run and pass game. Receivers and the passing game did a great job of getting open. And the run game, going in and adding that. Running backs—great job running the ball and protecting.
“So I think it was just good execution. Good communication. Whenever we’re able to be efficient, start fast and kinda keep things going again. For me, I’m just trying to do everything I can to execute the plays that Coach Reich is calling.”
Reich called Young into connecting on seven of his 12 throws for a preseason-high 73 yards. He now finishes his summer performances on a 58.3-percent completion rate with 129 yards, the touchdown and no interceptions.
Young was then asked if it was good for him and the offense to end that summer on a scoring note.
“It’s great to be able to put that on tape, to be able to coach from that,” he said. “Again, there’s still stuff in there that I gotta improve and as a unit we wanna get better at. But, of course, you wanna to do all you can as a unit to try to carry that momentum and build off of it.”
Hopefully for the Panthers, that momentum follows them into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 10.