Can Bryce Young rebound from his rookie season? | The Exempt List

Charles McDonald · nate tice

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and NFL analyst Nate Tice discuss whether former No. 1 pick, Bryce Young, can turn things around after a disastrous rookie season. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.