Can Bryce Young rebound from his rookie season? | The Exempt List - Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and NFL analyst Nate Tice discuss whether former No. 1 pick, Bryce Young, can turn things around after a disastrous rookie season. Hear the full conversation on "The Exempt List with Charles McDonald" - part of the "Zero Blitz" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Tom Brady: 'Quarterbacking has gone backwards in the NFL' - Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson spoke to the seven-time Super Bowl Champion about the state of quarterbacking in the NFL, what he's done in his year away from football, and his advice for Patriots rookie Drake Maye. Tom joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Hertz Gold Plus Rewards.
Adam Rank: Caleb Williams won't hit 4,000 yards in rookie season - NFL Network's Adam Rank joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about his expectations for Caleb Williams rookie season
Josh Allen on why it's still 'Super Bowl or bust' for the Bills - Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz connected with the Buffalo Bills quarterback to discuss his preparations for the upcoming season without Stefon Diggs and what it means for the team's expectations. Josh joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Gatorade.
Eagles rookie CBs taking leap to NFL in stride - Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean spoke to the media last week during minicamp and were both asked about how they're adjusting to life in the NFL.
How Caleb Williams has adjusted against NFL speed during practice - After the first week of NFL minicamp, Matt Eberflus talked about how he has seen Caleb Williams adjust to the speed of an NFL defense
How loaded is Eagles roster for 2024? - Pro Football Focus NFL Analyst Sam Monson joins Amy Fadool to discuss the Eagles roster and outlook for the season.
Rome Odunze chasing Bears rookie wide receiver record - After the Bears' final practice of minicamp, Rome Odunze talked about what Bears and NFL records he has his eye on this season
Matt Forte explains how Bears vets can help Caleb Williams adjust to NFL - On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Laurence Holmes is joined by former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte. Forte discusses how he thinks the Bears veterans can help Caleb Williams adjust to the NFL
