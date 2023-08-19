Bryce Young reacts to his play against Giants from preseason Week 2
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young reacts to his play against the New York Giants from preseason Week 2.
Bryce Young didn't have many highlights in his second preseason start.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
Carolina was dead set on fixing the QB position this offseason.
Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.
Head coach Frank Reich preached patience with his rookie quarterback, but made clear that he is Carolina's starter from Day 1.
