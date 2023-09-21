Bryce Young out of practice again on Thursday

It is looking a lot like Andy Dalton will be starting at quarterback for the Panthers in Seattle this Sunday.

The Panthers announced that Bryce Young will miss practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury. Young was also out of practice on Wednesday and Dalton will be speaking to the media on Thursday in a press conference slot that's usually reserved for the team's starting quarterback.

Carolina has not made any announcements about their plans for Sunday and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was asked at his press conference if would be comfortable starting a rookie quarterback if he didn't practice all week.

"That rookie," Brown said in reference to Young, via Darin Gantt of the team's website.

The Panthers signed Jake Luton to the practice squad Wednesday and he would be elevated to back Dalton up against the Seahawks if Young is ruled out for Week Three.