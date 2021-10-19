Bryce Young once tried to recruit Tide teammate Traeshon Holden to USC

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is making himself a household name within the college football world. Every time he takes the field, you just know excitement will ensue and points will not be at a premium.

Those that don’t follow the recruiting process closely might not know that Bryce Young was first committed to play for the USC Trojans before he put ink to paper to play for the Crimson Tide.

Young was a five-star prospect and the second-ranked player in the country for the class of 2020. He was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and was all but set on playing for the Trojans.

On July 15, 2018, Young committed to play for USC. But, as his recruiting progressed, he continued to take official visits to Alabama,

While committed to USC, Young can be seen here in a video within a tweet dated back to 2019 trying to recruit his current Alabama teammate Traeshon Holden to USC, to which Holden recently retweeted with a comment of his own.

Well would you look at this 😏🤣 https://t.co/ivta2Ssmpw — TRAESHON HOLDEN🤞🏽 (@300_Sh0wtime) October 18, 2021

Two days after an official visit to Alabama in September of 2019, Young would flip his commitment from USC to Alabama, signalling the start of an eventual new era at QB for the Crimson Tide.

The rest is history, and that history is still being written. Young is now a sophomore with at least one more year at the helm for the Crimson Tide offense following this season.

The future is bright for this rising star, and we should all be excited to see what he has in store for us going forward. It’s hard to imagine that he could get any better, but it is apparent that with each passing week his skills improve. His ceiling isn’t close to being reached and he still has a lot of time to reach it.

Story continues

Traeshon Holden is also a talented athlete. Coming out of high school as a four-star recruit at wide receiver, he saw offers from several schools including Arizona State, Oregon, and Houston.

At Alabama, his playing time has been sparse, but he has shown promise in the limited time he has seen on-field action. His potential certainly shows that he could be a valued member of the offense if he stays the course and works hard.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.