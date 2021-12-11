Bryce Young not focused on the Heisman, says team is honed in on Cincinnati

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is currently in New York, along with Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. One of those three players will be named the 2021 Heisman Trophy recipient, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.

Though Young is the favorite to win the award, he claims that his mindset is all-in on Cincinnati.

When speaking to the media yesterday in New York about the Heisman Ceremony, Young only spoke about what’s on the minds of all the Crimson Tide players: Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Alabama QB Bryce Young when asked about possibly playing against Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson in the #CFBPlayoff title game: "We have to give everything to beat Cincinnati, so anything that happens in the future, we have to earn the right to get there."#RollTide #BamaFactor pic.twitter.com/mcl9NPEZ8A — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) December 10, 2021

