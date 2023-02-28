Bryce Young’s NFL player comparison is another former Alabama QB

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2023 NFL draft and could very well be the first overall pick.

Fans who might not watch too much college football need to know what to expect from a certain player, or how the general public views a player. That’s where NFL player comparisons come into play.

For Young, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes Young’s abilities and size resemble that of another former member of the Crimson Tide, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

“Young entered the 2022 season with high expectations as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and he answered the call with 3,328 passing yards, 32 TD throws and just five interceptions,” writes Miller. “He showed growth as a player, displaying poise, pocket awareness and field vision. There will be many questions about Young’s size (6-foot, 194 pounds), but his on-field work is that of a franchise quarterback.”

Young will have to wait until the draft on April 27 to know where he will begin his professional career.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young and other former Alabama players preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

