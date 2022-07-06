Bryce Young named SEC male athlete of the year

As if bringing home the Heisman Trophy was not enough for his stellar sophomore season in Tuscaloosa, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has now added to his list of accomplishments.

It was announced on Wednesday that Young has been given the honor of the SEC male athlete of the year.

Young finished the 2021 season with 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship and an appearance in the national championship game.

Young makes the thirteenth overall Alabama athlete to be awarded SEC athlete of the year, five of which have gone to football players. Young joins DeVonta Smith, Mark Ingram, Derrick Thomas, and Cornelius Bennett as football players who have become recipients.

Congratulation to Young on a well-deserved honor.

