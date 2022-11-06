Bryce Young magic gives Alabama lead over LSU with TD pass

Bryce Young looked like he was going to be sacked a few times on a third-down play in the fourth quarter at LSU on Saturday.

He kept moving, avoiding Tigers sackers and tacklers, and then fired a pass.

Of course, when the reigning Heisman winner finds that much time the opponent is in trouble.

Young’s throw wound up in the hands of Ja’Corey Brooks and Alabama turned a two-point deficit into a 21-17 lead with less than 5 minutes left in Death Valley.

Bryce Young is HIM 😤 pic.twitter.com/by56H1EgDT — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2022

TOUCHDOWN BAMA!!!!! @c7_brooks 4th Q: Bama 21 | LSU 17 pic.twitter.com/NWsfx2uzoM — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire