Bryce Young: Last year wasn't what we wanted, but have to learn from experiences

The Panthers will be holding a voluntary minicamp this week and that will be quarterback Bryce Young's first chance to do on-field work with the team since the end of his rookie season.

That rookie season started with high hopes after Young was selected first overall, but little went right after that. The Panthers went 2-15, they fired head coach Frank Reich during the season and Young struggled to run the offense throughout the regular season.

Young acknowledges that it wasn't the ideal way to start a professional career, but said he views it as a chance to learn as he moves into his first season playing for new head coach Dave Canales.

"I just want to be the best version I can," Young said, via Darin Gantt of the team's website. "Obviously, we have a lot of change in the system. New coaching staff, a couple of new pieces. So, it's going to be a great opportunity for us to grow and build together. But, I think as a team, individually, all combined, I think we learned a lot and grew a lot. Obviously, it was not the year we wanted to have last year. But, you know, you're able to learn from those experiences."

There's no way to redo Young's rookie season, but no one in Charlotte will be worrying about that if the quarterback is able to resemble the player he was in college during his second pro season.