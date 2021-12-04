Bryce Young and Jameson Williams team to burn Georgia, again

The first verse of the second half was the same as the first half in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama QB Bryce Young loaded and fired a person strike to Jameson Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, on the opening drive and the wideout was right there to reel in the pass.

Fifty-five yards and a PAT later, Alabama was leading Georgia, 31-17, in a stunning display of offense.

"Jameson down there somewhere." – Bryce Young, probably pic.twitter.com/hdCRpnzus3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

In the first half, Williams was wide open and caught a TD pass from Young.

The 14-point gap was the largest deficit Georgia has faced this season,