Bryce Young ignites Twitter with his clutch drive to close out the first half

After Kansas State ended up not getting any points on an 18-play drive, Bryce Young and the Alabama offense drove 98 yards for a touchdown to send the Crimson Tide into the lockerroom with a 21-10 lead over the Wildcats.

Alabama’s defense has allowed the Wildcat offense to convert on several third downs and longs which has kept Young the offense on the sideline for a large portion of the first half.

But in just 51 seconds Young led Alabama down the field after dropping a couple of absolute dimes to Jermaine Burton and Cameron Latu.

Alabama fans are loving the way the Crimson Tide ended the first half!

The touchdown

We've been waiting

This is the Jermaine Burton we thought we were getting all year — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 31, 2022

Burton playing angry

Jermaine Burton on the sidelines reading all our tweets cause that boy playing pissed off now — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) December 31, 2022

I'm sad now

Bama fans watching Bryce Young ball out one last time 🥹 (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/doxQqF78HV — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 31, 2022

The entire sequence

Last 3 plays from Alabama's scoring drive before halftime: – Bryce Young DIME to Jermaine Burton for 28 yards

– Bryce Young to Cameron Latu for 22 yards

– Bryce Young to Jermaine Burton for the 12 yard TD Beautiful drive! 🔥 #RollTide #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/h9yPIWkqVj — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

