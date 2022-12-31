Bryce Young ignites Twitter with his clutch drive to close out the first half

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read

After Kansas State ended up not getting any points on an 18-play drive, Bryce Young and the Alabama offense drove 98 yards for a touchdown to send the Crimson Tide into the lockerroom with a 21-10 lead over the Wildcats.

Alabama’s defense has allowed the Wildcat offense to convert on several third downs and longs which has kept Young the offense on the sideline for a large portion of the first half.

But in just 51 seconds Young led Alabama down the field after dropping a couple of absolute dimes to Jermaine Burton and Cameron Latu.

Alabama fans are loving the way the Crimson Tide ended the first half!

The touchdown

We've been waiting

Burton playing angry

I'm sad now

The entire sequence

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

