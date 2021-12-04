Bryce Young gives Alabama the lead in SEC Championship Game

Kirby Smart summed things up perfectly as Alabama headed into halftime with a 24-17 lead over Georgia in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

“Bryce Young is doing a great job with his hand and with his feet,”the Georgia coach said on CBS’ halftime interview. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to get him or he is gonna get you.

And Young got the ‘Dawgs late in the first half with an 11-yard run for a touchdown.

After the PAT, the Crimson Tide led 24-17 at the break.

This marked the first time Georgia trailed at halftime in 2021.

The vaunted Georgia defense was getting picked apart by Young and Alabama.

Young had 286 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half. Alabama also had 79 rushing yards.

The No. 1 defense in the land, Georgia came in allowing 230.9 yards over 60 minutes and an average of 3.68 yards per play.