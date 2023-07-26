Bryce Young gets first snap with Panthers' first-string offense

Although Panthers coach Frank Reich gave Andy Dalton the first snap of Organized Team Activities, there was never any doubt that Dalton would soon give way to Bryce Young as the Panthers' starting quarterback. And at the start of training camp today, it became clear that Young is the starter.

Young got the first snap with the first-string offense in the first practice of camp.

When the Panthers traded up to take Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it was clear that they viewed him as their franchise quarterback for many years to come. And although there was once a time when No. 1 pick franchise quarterbacks would sit behind a veteran starter and observe before getting on the field, these days NFL teams think the best way for a starting quarterback to learn to be a starting quarterback is to be the starting quarterback.

So Young got the first snap of training camp, and he'll almost certainly get the first snap of the regular season as well.