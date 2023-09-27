Bryce Young fully participates in practice Wednesday

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young seems to be on track for a return to the lineup this weekend.

Young missed last week's practices and last Sunday's game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury, but head coach Frank Reich said before Wednesday's practice that Young would be back on the field. Reich did not say how much Young would do during session and word on that came with the release of the team's injury report.

That report shows Young was a full participant and that's a good sign for his chances of playing against the Vikings on Sunday.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (rest), and right tackle Taylor Moton (rest, ankle) did not participate in practice. Woods is a candidate for injured reserve as he's expected to miss multiple weeks.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion), cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (groin), left guard Chandler Zavala (calf), and defensive end LaBryan Ray (finger) were listed as limited participants.

