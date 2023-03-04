Bryce Young to be ‘face of the franchise’ for team that drafts him

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be the first quarterback selected in the draft and may even be the first overall pick if the Chicago Bears trade their pick to a team in desperate need of a quarterback.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently revealed his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, which features a key trade to kick things off.

The Indianapolis Colts have a projected trade with the Bears to take over the first pick and select Young.

The Colts haven’t had reliable, consistent quarterback in years. The franchise has tried to revitalize a couple of careers, like Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, but haven’t had any luck.

With some solid wide receivers and Jonathan Taylor at running back, the offense is in serious need of a quarterback to make the team competitive.

Conn knows what this selection would mean for Indianapolis.

“With the likeliness that the Chicago Bears are going to drop back in the draft and pick up more capital, this allows the Colts to pounce on the top selection. They address the biggest need at quarterback. Bryce Young can come in immediately and compete as they begin to build the team around the new face of the franchise.”

With the 2023 NFL draft just around the corner, Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Bryce Young and other former Alabama players preparing to being their NFL careers.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire