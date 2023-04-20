Bryce Young explains how Nick Saban and Alabama prepared him for the NFL

Yahoo Sports NFL Writer Charles McDonald is joined by Alabama QB and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young to talk about his experience through the Draft process, what makes him so versatile as a quarterback, and how Alabama and head coach Nick Saban helped set him up for success at the next level.

Bryce Young joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Courtyard by Marriott. Courtyard is teaming up with Bryce to offer 32 passionate NFL fans the chance to watch the NFL Draft from the best viewing area at Union Station—the Courtyard VIP Fan Zone located within the “Draft Inner Circle” presented by Courtyard by Marriott. To enter for the chance to win, NFL fans are invited to the Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City Downtown from 4-5PM CT on Wednesday, April 26th to enter the ticket giveaway via raffle and listen to an intimate conversation at the Bistro Bar.