Bryce Young expected to play in Carolina Panthers first preseason game

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young would be playing in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Young was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL draft. The former Alabama signal caller was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback two weeks ago.

The Panthers are an up-and-coming team that has a good mix of young players to go along with several veterans.

While it’s still unclear how long he will play in this preseason game, it is still exciting to see the former Heisman winner take the field for the first time as an NFL starting quarterback.

From Inside Training Camp: The #Broncos and #Panthers are among the teams expected to play their starters in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/vBet5D7D2N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2023

