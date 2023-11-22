Bryce Young: I definitely remember Cam Newton’s dab on Titans in 2015

Things were a lot different for the Carolina Panthers the last time they visited Music City for a regular-season showdown with the Tennessee Titans. But Bryce Young remembers.

That time came during the 2015 season, in the middle of Carolina’s dominant dance towards their Super Bowl 50 appearance. Headlining the 27-10 triumph was quarterback Cam Newton’s personal rug-cutting on the helpless Titans, a display that caught the eyes of quite a few folks . . .

Who remembers when Cam Newton had the Titans ready to throw hands pic.twitter.com/HvXe1qSHtJ — Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) October 15, 2022

It also caught the eyes of a younger Young, who was asked if he remembers Newton’s dab prior to this Sunday’s trip to Tennessee.

“Yeah, I’m not that young,” Young jokingly replied this afternoon. “But yeah, I definitely remember that. Just bein’ a fan of football, you definitely remember Cam and his stretch with that bein’ his celebration. So, definitely have fond memories for me—that was when I was a little bit younger.”

Young, who was 14 years old at the time, was then asked if he had ever dabbed in his lifetime.

“I think everyone under a certain age at some point has gone through that phase,” he said.

ESPN’s David Newton then asked if Young felt like hitting his own dab at the lectern. The rookie declined.

“I do not,” he said. “I do not at all. But I appreciate the offer. We’ll leave that one in the past.”

Well, we know what Young won’t be doing if he reaches the end zone this weekend. So stand down, Tennessee moms.

