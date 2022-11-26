Bryce Young continues to make the impossible look easy on wild TD pass
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is likely playing in his final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, as the junior star is expected to depart from the program for the 2023 NFL draft. Well, he’s certainly putting on a show for the home crowd one last time.
In the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, Young has made multiple impressive plays through the air and on the ground.
To extend the Crimson Tide’s lead to 14, Young throws a line drive into a crowded corner of the end zone, where Ja’Corey Brooks catches the ball seemingly uncontested.
Alabama leads the Tigers in the second quarter 28-14.
Here’s what Twitter had to say.
The Play
Bryce Young doing Bryce Young things. Alabama leads Auburn by two TDs again. #IronBowl #RollTide pic.twitter.com/DTRODGjQjU
— The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 26, 2022
Caught it with ease
Making it look EASY!!! @c7_brooks
2nd Q: Bama 28 | Auburn 14 pic.twitter.com/GdnwJLBWNC
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2022
Amazing duo
Bryce to Brooks.. 🎯
— Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) November 26, 2022
Emojis say it all
Bryce Young!! 🐐🐐🐐
— #NerveDJ DJ_KRain 🥋☔️ (@DJ_KRain) November 26, 2022
Sound familiar?
Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks along the right sideline in the end zone for a touchdown in the Iron Bowl.
Think we've heard that one before
— Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 26, 2022
Calculated throw
Ngl thought that was 100% picked lol
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 26, 2022
He's feasting
Bryce starting to cook 👨🍳
— Zachary Clay (@zachary_clay) November 26, 2022
Just as it was drawn up
2 receivers at the same spot and it still worked!!
— Couyon (@TuckCouyon) November 26, 2022
One more year!
Bryce can stay forever.
— Bryant-Denny Stadium (@BryantDenny_UA) November 26, 2022
Making it look too easy
Wow. How that throw got in there with all the defenders around. Whew. Touchdown Alabama! 28-14 Bama
— High_Tider (@High_Tider) November 26, 2022
Skills are off the charts
What a throw, what a catch!
— Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) November 26, 2022