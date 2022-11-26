Bryce Young continues to make the impossible look easy on wild TD pass

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is likely playing in his final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, as the junior star is expected to depart from the program for the 2023 NFL draft. Well, he’s certainly putting on a show for the home crowd one last time.

In the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, Young has made multiple impressive plays through the air and on the ground.

To extend the Crimson Tide’s lead to 14, Young throws a line drive into a crowded corner of the end zone, where Ja’Corey Brooks catches the ball seemingly uncontested.

Alabama leads the Tigers in the second quarter 28-14.

