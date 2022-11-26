Bryce Young continues to make the impossible look easy on wild TD pass

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is likely playing in his final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, as the junior star is expected to depart from the program for the 2023 NFL draft. Well, he’s certainly putting on a show for the home crowd one last time.

In the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, Young has made multiple impressive plays through the air and on the ground.

To extend the Crimson Tide’s lead to 14, Young throws a line drive into a crowded corner of the end zone, where Ja’Corey Brooks catches the ball seemingly uncontested.

Alabama leads the Tigers in the second quarter 28-14.

Bryce Young doing Bryce Young things. Alabama leads Auburn by two TDs again. #IronBowl #RollTide pic.twitter.com/DTRODGjQjU — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 26, 2022

Making it look EASY!!! @c7_brooks 2nd Q: Bama 28 | Auburn 14 pic.twitter.com/GdnwJLBWNC — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 26, 2022

Bryce to Brooks.. 🎯 — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) November 26, 2022

Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks along the right sideline in the end zone for a touchdown in the Iron Bowl. Think we've heard that one before — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 26, 2022

Ngl thought that was 100% picked lol — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 26, 2022

Bryce starting to cook 👨‍🍳 — Zachary Clay (@zachary_clay) November 26, 2022

2 receivers at the same spot and it still worked!! — Couyon (@TuckCouyon) November 26, 2022

Bryce can stay forever. — Bryant-Denny Stadium (@BryantDenny_UA) November 26, 2022

Wow. How that throw got in there with all the defenders around. Whew. Touchdown Alabama! 28-14 Bama — High_Tider (@High_Tider) November 26, 2022

What a throw, what a catch! — Shelia O'Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire