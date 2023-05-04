Bryce Young to continue wearing No. 9 in the NFL

Bryce Young will carry his college jersey No. 9 with him to the NFL, as the Carolina Panthers announced the first overall selection’s jersey number via a Tweet.

The number wasn’t originally available as former Ole Miss quarterback and current member of the Panthers, Matt Corral, had the number. He was willing to give it up to Young and will transition to wearing No. 2 for the 2023 season.

Young’s jersey number is probably the last thing on his mind, as he now only has a few months left of the offseason to learn the playbook and get to work with his new offense, which is headlined by a few new Panthers as well.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young as he begins his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

More Bama in NFL!

