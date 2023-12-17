Bryce Young on his clutch performance: Where else would you rather be?

It hasn’t happened many times this season, but Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young took the lectern with a smile to start his post-game press conference on Sunday.

“Ah, it feels great. It feels great,” he told reporters. “These are a lot more enjoyable after wins. Feel great.”

Well, the rookie also played great this afternoon, leading his team to a 9-7 win over the visiting Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina’s second victory of the campaign was clinched due in large part to a 17-play, 90-yard drive to run out the wet and wild contest. The possession was highlighted by three incredibly clutch completions by Young—a 19-yarder to tight end Tommy Tremble, a 20-yarder to fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo and an absolute dot of an 18-yarder to DJ Chark.

Young’s work helped set up a 23-yard field goal for kicker Eddy Piñeiro with just one second remaining, a try that went through without a hitch. The No. 1 overall pick spoke about that timely touch.

“Where else would you rather be?” Young said of the mindset to start the drive. “Opportunity to go down and win the game. For me, there’s no other group I’d rather do it with. We all have faith in each other. We all believe in each other. It was just a great opportunity.”

That opportunity added to one of Young’s cleanest outings yet. He completed 18 of his 24 throws for 167 yards and a 93.6 passer rating—the second-highest of the season.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire