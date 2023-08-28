Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson become 27th, 28th, 29th Week 1 rookie starters since 2008

The streak ended last year. A new one starts now.

After 14 straight years of at least one rookie quarterback starting in Week 1 of the regular season, none started in the first game of 2022. This year, three will start to begin the season.

The information comes from a release distributed Monday by the NFL.

First overall pick Bryce Young of the Panthers, second overall pick C.J. Stroud of the Texans, and fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson of the Colts have been named starters by their respective teams. They become the 27th, 28th, and 29th rookies to start Week 1, dating back to 2008, when both Matt Ryan of the Falcons and Joe Flacco of the Ravens started right away.

The most happened in 2012, when five rookie started Week 1: Andrew Luck of the Colts, Robert Griffin III of Washington, Ryan Tannehill of the Dolphins, Brandon Weeden of the Browns, and Russell Wilson of the Seahawks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the most games as a rookie, 13 in 2016. Ryan, Flacco, Luck, and Wilson took their teams to 11-5 records. The worst showing came in 2017, when the Browns started DeShone Kizer in Week 1 — and he went 0-15.

Only one of eight rookie quarterbacks has had a first-year winning record since Prescott, with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going 10-7 in 2021.

Of the three 2023 rookie quarterbacks, who will fare the best? Time will tell. And it remains to be seen, in time, which one ends up being regarded as the best, and which if any end up being viewed as busts.