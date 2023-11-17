Bryce Young, Brian Burns set to play for Panthers Sunday

Bryce Young landed on the injury report Thursday, but there's no concern about the Panthers quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Young has no injury designation on the team's final injury report of the week. He was listed as a full participant because of his thigh and head coach Frank Reich said Friday that Young is dealing with soreness.

The Panthers are also set to have edge rusher Brian Burns back after he missed last Thursday's loss to the Bears with a concussion. Burns has been a full participant in practice this week and joins Young in having no injury designation.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson and tight end Hayden Hurst remain in the concussion protocol and will not play Sunday. Edge rusher Marquis Haynes (back) has also been ruled out and the Panthers will not activate cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) from injured reserve.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh) have been listed as questionable.