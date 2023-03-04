Bryce Young breaks down Anthony Richardson's combine workout
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young breaks down Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's combine workout.
The latest injury news and possible return dates for injured New York Mets players.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his offseason series with the teams of the NFC.
Get live play-by-play and official results from Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
Just when you thought it wasn't possible, Dillon Brooks has escalated the Warriors-Grizzlies beef with a shot at Draymond Green.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Adam Schefter constructed a loose framework for how a hypothetical trade between the Bears and Colts would result.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Tabatha Ricci's first octagon stoppage came in impressive fashion against former title challenger Jessica Penne at UFC 285.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz are the Cowboys’ biggest-name players headed toward free agency. But the Cowboys have other soon-to-be free agents they would love to sign before next week. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the team is making “no progress” in negotiations with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch [more]
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Kamaiu Johnson was DQ'd under Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard Friday at Bay Hill and he later issued an apology.
Max Scherzer has theorized that baseball's new pitch clock will allow pitchers to dictate the pace of games. Scherzer tested the boundaries of baseball's novel pace-of-play rules during his second spring training start, trying several unusual tactics to get Washington Nationals hitters off their game Friday. At one point, he started throwing a pitch to Victor Robles the moment plate umpire Jeremy Riggs reset the clock, and Riggs called him for a balk.
Joey Logano will start Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole. William Byron qualified second.
The Nittany Lions have the most semifinal wrestlers of all Big Ten schools.