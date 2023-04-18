Bryce Young & Anthony Richardson appear on un-aired ‘QB1: Beyond The Lights’
The two coveted NFL draft prospects were featured on a previously unseen series of the Netflix series, as seen in this excerpt from Complex Networks.
Video Transcript
- OK, so what I want you to do is write down what you want to accomplish in your last year of high school.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Normally in the school year. You want it to go by fast so you can get to summer. This is like the last ride. I close my eyes and pray that god slows it all down.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- The number one prospect in the country--
- Bryce Young of USC going to be awesome at Mater Dei.
Mater Dei, the back to back national champions.
- Don't even think about stopping.
- There's a lot to live up to. We have to prove a week in and week out what we can do.
[AUDIO LOGO]
- The state of Texas is the place for high school football. Deuce Hogan, the number one ranked pro-style quarterback in the state of Texas.
- That's not my coach. That's my dad.
- You are responsible for your own destiny. That's why you play.
[AUDIO LOGO]
- Four-star University of Florida commit Anthony Richardson.
- Local kid from Gainesville.
- Yeah, I love those guys. They grew up where they can hear the swamp from their house on game day.
- Most people in the city, they doubt us.
- Yes, sir.
- We are the best team in the damn state. Y'all got to start believing it.
[AUDIO LOGO]
- This has been my dream, to play for this team for my entire life.
[AUDIO LOGO]
- Sometimes you've got to be a little bit selfish and make the best decision for you.
- Seize y'all destiny! Tighten up!
- It doesn't help us for you to pout about it.
- They can't beat you! Play fast. Play smart. Be physical. And hit them, hit them, hit them!