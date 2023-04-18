Bryce Young & Anthony Richardson appear on un-aired ‘QB1: Beyond The Lights’

The two coveted NFL draft prospects were featured on a previously unseen series of the Netflix series, as seen in this excerpt from Complex Networks.

Video Transcript

- OK, so what I want you to do is write down what you want to accomplish in your last year of high school.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Normally in the school year. You want it to go by fast so you can get to summer. This is like the last ride. I close my eyes and pray that god slows it all down.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- The number one prospect in the country--

- Bryce Young of USC going to be awesome at Mater Dei.

Mater Dei, the back to back national champions.

- Don't even think about stopping.

- There's a lot to live up to. We have to prove a week in and week out what we can do.

[AUDIO LOGO]

- The state of Texas is the place for high school football. Deuce Hogan, the number one ranked pro-style quarterback in the state of Texas.

- That's not my coach. That's my dad.

- You are responsible for your own destiny. That's why you play.

[AUDIO LOGO]

- Four-star University of Florida commit Anthony Richardson.

- Local kid from Gainesville.

- Yeah, I love those guys. They grew up where they can hear the swamp from their house on game day.

- Most people in the city, they doubt us.

- Yes, sir.

- We are the best team in the damn state. Y'all got to start believing it.

[AUDIO LOGO]

- This has been my dream, to play for this team for my entire life.

[AUDIO LOGO]

- Sometimes you've got to be a little bit selfish and make the best decision for you.

- Seize y'all destiny! Tighten up!

- It doesn't help us for you to pout about it.

- They can't beat you! Play fast. Play smart. Be physical. And hit them, hit them, hit them!